Tudun Biri: Community leaders, victims’ families reject lawsuit against FG

The Tudun Biri community has rejected a suit instituted at the Federal High Court Kaduna seeking N33 billion compensation from the Federal Government over the mistaken bomb drone attacks that left over 100 people dead and many others injured.

Community leaders of Tudun Biri During the visit

The Village Head of Tudun Biri, Malam Balarabe Garba, made this known during a thank you visit to Gov. Uba Sani,

saying that they have learnt that some people went to court on their behalf.

He said, ”Someone who claimed to be a villager named Dalhatu Salihu, on behalf of the people of Tudun Biri, filed a suit through a lawyer, Mukhtar Usman, at the Federal High Court, Kaduna, demanding the said sum as compensation..

”We are not part of this, we didn’t support this and we didn’t send anyone to go to court.

” We are peaceful people and we do not support taking the government to court. We are happy with the reaction of the Kaduna State and Federal Governments following the bomb incident.

”The Federal Government and Kaduna State Government took several measures and made promises, which we can only appreciate for their support.”

Garba said that the community and the people directly affected by the bomb mishap have disclosed that they were not aware and did not mandate anyone to file a suit on their behalf.

”They, however, appealed that in addition to the various promises, they have graduates that are jobless, who should be assisted with jobs,” the village head added.

Speaking also , leader of the Christians in Tudun Biri, Rev. Musa Saidu, appreciated the Kaduna State Government and the Federal Government for the steps taken to support the people of the community over the accident.

He said, ,”We are united and we do things together. There is no way we are going to support anyone to take measures against the government that came to our assistance.

”The government is doing everything possible to ensure the welfare of the people of the community. On behalf of Christians in Tudun Biri, we have not mandated anyone to take the government to court.”

On his part, Chief Imam of Tudun Biri, Malam Hashim Ja’afaru, said they were happy with what the government was doing about the incident, and would support the government to fulfil its promises.

He said, “We, the relatives of the people affected by the bomb incident, are here to meet with the governor of Kaduna state to express our appreciation to the state government for its support.

“We didn’t mandate anybody to take the government to court, whoever did that is not from us, we didn’t know him and he is doing it without our permission. We urge the state government to find him and let the law take its course.”

Responding,Sani said that several parties have made efforts to give the bomb incident religious colouration or politicize it, adding, ”but being one of the most united communities in Kaduna state, the resilient community resisted all the overtures.

“The gap between their Church and Mosque is less than 100 meters. The idea of anyone going to court on behalf of the family of the victims is not true. The community asked us to investigate the issue and anyone found wanting would face the law.”

Sani assured them that the state government would continue to support them, saying, ”a committee will be formed to decide on how to share the money that has been donated to them by well meaning Nigerians.

“We want you to bring five people from your community as members of this committee.

“The donations would go directly to the families of those that lost their lives and those in the hospital..”

Sani further appreciated the families of the affected victims for their resilience to resist efforts by some religious merchants who want to use the unfortunate incident to cause disharmony in the community.(NAN)

By Hussaina Yakubu

