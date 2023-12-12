Tudun Biri: AANI expresses sympathy over tragic incident

The Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI has expressed profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences to families of the victims, government and good people of Igabi LGA and Kaduna State, over the recent tragic military bombing at Tudun Biri village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A statement signed by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni, AANI National Publicity Secretary said “Our thoughts are with all Nigerians too over this incident.”

AANI also commended the concerted efforts of all stakeholders involved in responding to this unfortunate incident.

“We also appreciate the swift response of the government and emergency services in addressing the immediate aftermath of the incident”Usman said.

According Usman, the association called for the continued medical attention and the evacuation of seriously injured victims to advanced medical facilities.

“Additionally, we urge the government to consider compensating the victims, recognizing the importance of providing support during these challenging times”, he added.

“While acknowledging the challenges faced by our military, we advocate for a comprehensive inquiry to prevent future incidents. We believe that the military could not have intentionally targeted innocent civilians, emphasizing understanding while seeking accountability”AANI said

“However, our association advocates for caution among the public, especially those advocating for sanctions against the military to prevent demoralisation of the military and jeopardising their dedicated efforts against terror”, the statement added.

Also, “AANI emphasised the importance of unity in the face of adversity and these trying times in our nation. Similarly, it is crucial to maintain unity and support for our armed forces and security agencies, recognizing the immense sacrifices they make in the fight against terrorism, insurgency and other criminalises such as banditry and kidnapping among others. Undoubtedly, this will contribute to enhancing the safety of civilians in conflict zones.”

