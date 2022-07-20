TUC urges FG to be transparent in Petroleum Industry implementation process

By Joan Nwagwu

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has urged the Federal Government to be transparent in the implementation process of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

TUC President, Mr Quadri Olaleye, made the call at the 12th Triennial National Delegates Conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Conference was themed: “The Working Class Amidst the Challenges of National Security, Unemployment and Democratic Development’’

Olaleye made the appeal while commending the Federal Government for signing the Petroleum Industry Act into law.

“We urge government to pay attention to job security, decent work, staff pension and gratuity, condition of service and other social obligations.

“We want to warn that efforts to hijack the review process by politicians will be resisted, ’’he said.

According to the TUC president, though it will be difficult to end “illegal refining activity’’ in the country, it is unfortunate that Nigeria is the only country that imports what she has in abundance.

“A country so blessed with natural resources, yet lack the right leadership, with required political will to do the right thing.”

On ending gas flaring, Olaleye called on government and stakeholders to convene a Gas Submit immediately “to end the national embarrassment”.

He also urged the Federal Government to summon the political will to name and shame all the sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria.

He said it was sad that all the funds being invested into national security had turned out to be a waste of resources.

He therefore, called on the Federal Government to bring an end to the killing of Nigerians in places of worship, roads and homes.

“We have observed with concern the increasing incidents of banditry, kidnapping, robbery in the country.

“The air, rail and road transport systems are no longer safe.

“The terrorists are emboldened by the day, making Nigerians more vulnerable. This ugly development keeps investors, especially foreigners away.

“We urge the Federal Government to, for once summon the political will to name, shame those perpetrating such heinous crimes. because Nigerians want to sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

He also warned against ‘the government’s plan to privatise unity schools across the country, describing it as a “malicious agenda”.

He noted that there was nowhere in the world where secondary education was run as a profit-making venture.

Olaleye therefore, said the TUC would use every available means to resist any attempt at mortgaging secondary school education.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that some affiliates of TUC had earlier written to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to stop the scheduled TUC Delegate Conference.

The affiliates also further obtained a court order to stop the conference from holding over failure to implement the agreement entered into in the last conference on which affiliate will produce the next president of the labour center.

The affiliates include the Petroleum and Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASAN), Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), among others. (NAN)

