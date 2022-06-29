TUC gives strike notice to Gov. Fayemi over unpaid workers’ benefits

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ekiti chapter, has advised Gov Kayode Fayemi to pay workers backlog of arrears as promised during his electioneering campaign in 2018 before the expiration of his tenure on Oct. 15, 2022.

The labour union said redeeming such pledge would further reinforce workers’ trust in the APC-led administration in Ekiti and smoothen relationship with the incoming Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

The union congratulated Oyebanji on his victory in the recently concluded Governorship poll, urging him to be magnanimous in victory by being inclusive in governance and forming robust alliance with opposition, to build Ekiti of his dream.The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that this was contained in a statement in Ado Ekiti after the union’s State Executive Council’s meeting and signed by its State Chairman, Mr Sola Adigun.The council condemned in strong terms, the rate of kidnapping of citizens in the state, urging Fayemi to devise means to curtail the nefarious act, threatening peaceful coexistence and investment drives .

Sequel to government’s inability to meet some pending workers’ demands, TUC issued a 21-day ultimatum to government to pay all arrears of salaries, deductions and promotion, failing which industrial harmony could no longer be guaranteed.“

The TUC commends the government’s prompt payment of salary since the inception of this outgoing administration in October 2018 till date.However, the TUC reminds Governor Fayemi of his initial promise to offset all arrears payment before the expiration of the tenure.“But we noted with dismay, the refusal of the government to remit the already deducted dues such as co-operative deductions, contributory pension, bank loans repayment, NHF fund, to the appropriate quarters.He said this had made life becoming unbearable for workers.“We equally frown seriously at the refusal of the Accountant-General of the State to continue with cooperative savings update of Ekiti workers, due to the alleged presence of some syndicate operating in her office.“Most members of TUC have not benefited from the new minimum wage after almost two years of implementation in the state.” We call on the government to implement the minimum wage across the board for all workers without further delay.“We note that the financial backing giving the 2018 – 2019 promotion exercise was selectively implemented.“Hence, we call on government to ensure that others exempted should be immediately captured for financial remuneration.“The TUC also demands that the facilities in the health institution, especially the teaching hospital, be upgraded to meet up with the expected standard of best practice.“Finally, the meeting demands that the government should set machinery in motion within the next 21 days to meet up with the demands, failing which industrial harmony will no longer be guaranteed”. (NAN)

