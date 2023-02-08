TUC calls on FG to solve naira, fuel crises

By Esenvosa Izah

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has urged the Federal Government to find lasting solutions to the scarcity of cash and fuel currently facing the populace.

The Congress, in a statement signed by its President, Mr Festus Osifo, and Secretary General, Mr Nuhu Toro, on Tuesday, expressed worry at the twin problems and pleaded that they be resolved in the next one week.

“TUC, like the rest of the Nigerian populace, is bewildered that the country is being dragged through the twin crises of currency and fuel shortages.

“We are worried and wish to note that smaller denominations of N100 and N50 notes were not affected by the Naira redesign, but paradoxically not in circulation anywhere in the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari needs to give a marching order to the Central Bank of Nigeria and the commercial banks to make available the legal tender, unconditionally to Nigerians without further delay, “ the union said..

It also called for the availability of petrol to fuel stations, and sale at the official price across the country.

The TUC said it would be monitoring the situation closely, urging the government to act promptly to prevent it from getting out of hand.

Recall that President Buhari had, on Friday, met behind closed doors with governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) where he asked Nigerians to give him seven days to resolve the crisis associated with the Naira redesign policy introduced by the apex bank.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Mr Mele Kyari, has also promised that there would be substantial improvement in fuel supply in the coming week.(NAN)