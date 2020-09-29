TSTV to relaunch pay-as-you-view services Oct. 1

Share the news













The management of TStv, a satellite television network has said that it is set to roll out services in 18 states on Oct. 1 to mark the country’s independence. The Managing Director of the company, Mr Bright Echefu revealed this on Tuesday in Abuja while briefing newsmen. Echefu said that the company had surmounted the challenges it encountered after its launch in 2017 and was better positioned to deliver quality services to Nigerians. Echefu said that while services will begin in 18 states across the country, all other states will enjoy services from Oct. 10.

According to Echefu, the company, while on hiatus since 2017, went back to the drawing board to tighten all loose ends in order to give Nigerians value for money. “While we were off the radar, we properly studied the business and we have created a model to fit every Nigerian’s desire. “We have created the pay as you view model where Nigerians will pay only for the channels they want to watch. “Nigerians will be able to choose their bouquet by themselves, by choosing only those channels that they want to watch and pay for with a minimal amount per pay. “108 channels are available on our platform and more than 80 of them are High Definition (HD),” Echefu said. He added that as a gift to Nigerians for their steadfastness and understanding, the company had made the Grande Sports Extra Channel free to all Nigerians for one year.

Other services the TSTV boss said Nigerians would enjoy from the pay-tv include the ability to pause the decoder when not in use for a long periods. However, to safe guard against abuse, he said that genuine reasons must be given for pausing the services. “There must be a reason for pausing, for example you want to travel if not, the service will be reactivated.” The TSTV management thanked the Federal Government for giving the company the desired support to start again after the challenges that led to it’s failure when it first launched. He particularly expressed appreciation to the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed for the role he played in ensuring that pay-tv was back on air. He said that the cost of a decoder, which is very affordable, would be revealed on Oct. 1. It will be recalled that TSTV formally launched on Oct.1, 2017 but was faced with allegations of intellectual property theft which affected its take-off.(NAN)

