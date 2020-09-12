TStv acquires right for EFL, begins broadcast of live matches

Share the news













The Management of TStv Africa, a Nigeria Direct to home Pay TV operator, announced that the Company has acquired rights to Broadcast English Football League (EFL) Championship Live matches to Nigerians as the 2020/21 season is set to kick off Friday, September 11th. This was announced in a public statement issued on the TStv Africa Facebook page of the Company.

EFL is the second – highest overall in the English Football League after the premier league. The league is contested by 24 clubs. Each season, the two top-finishing teams in the championship are automatically promoted to the premier league. The teams that finish the season in 3rd to 6th place enter a playoff tournament, with the winner also gaining promotion to the premier league. The three lowest – finishing teams in the championship are relegated to league one.

The acquisition of the EFL TV rights means that Nigerians and other subscribers across Sub-Saharan Africa will enjoy all matches from the EFL in high definition quality on TStv.

In a previous statement released on Facebook prior to the announcement of the EFL rights holding, TStv had thanked Nigerians for their patience and for all inconvenience caused to everyone. That statement then went on to announce that TStv would begin test broadcast services from Thursday the 10th of September. broadcast signals would be beamed from Berlintersat at 51.5 degrees East with specified frequency, polarity and symbol rate according to the Facebook post on their page, ‘‘TStv Africa’’.