TSF hails FG’s social intervention to tackle youth unemployment

By Salif Atojoko

The Tinubu Stakeholders Forum (TSF) has commended the Federal Government on the inauguration of the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP), a landmark initiative aimed at creating 2.5 million jobs in two years.

Malam Danjuma Muhammad, the Chairman of the group gave the commendation in a statement on Monday in Abuja made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The group said LEEP, which was recently unveiled by Vice President Kashim Shettima, was a critical social intervention designed to provide sustainable employment opportunities while positioning young Nigerians for future workspaces through vocational training and re-skilling.

TSF described the programme as yet another demonstration of the President Bola Tinubu administration’s unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

It said: “LEEP stands out not only as a bold response to youth unemployment but also as a policy framework that strengthens the capacity of the private sector to absorb and retain skilled talent.

“So, by investing in up-skilling and vocational empowerment, the administration is addressing both the supply and demand sides of the labour market — equipping citizens with relevant skills while energising the private sector with a more competent and prepared workforce.

“We are enthused by the declaration of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who noted that LEEP will expand access to sustainable employment and enhance productivity through skills development.

“We align fully with this direction and urge Nigerian youths to take full advantage of the opportunities LEEP provides.”

TSF also called on all stakeholders, especially private sector players, to key into LEEP and contribute to building a workforce that would drive national growth.