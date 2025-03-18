Truth, Not Division: The Role of Religious Leaders in the Fight Against Banditry

By Mairo Muhammad Mudi

When did Nigeria’s efforts to combat the scourge of banditry suddenly devolve into a duplicitous narrative of religious warfare? How did a crisis that ravages all Nigerians, regardless of their religious persuasion, gender, or socio-economic station, become so grotesquely distorted into a fabricated tale of religious persecution? I’ve been grappling with these questions since a prominent religious leader presented a grossly misleading account of Nigeria’s security crisis on an international platform.

A certain bishop stood before a foreign audience, claiming that Christians in Nigeria are being targeted and killed by Muslim bandits. This statement, while emotionally charged, is not only inaccurate but also dangerous. It fuels a biased narrative that many in the West are already eager to believe: that Muslims are aggressors and Christians are perpetual victims. But here is the reality—banditry is not a religious war, and Muslims have suffered just as much, if not more, from these attacks.

Banditry in Nigeria, particularly in the North, is a complex crisis rooted in economic hardship, criminality, and weak security structures. The victims of these attacks are not targeted based on their religion; they are targeted for their land, their livestock, their wealth, and sometimes simply for ransom. Statistics and reports from security agencies show that the majority of the victims of banditry in states like Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kaduna, and Niger are Muslims. Entire villages have been sacked, mosques have been attacked, and thousands of Muslim men, women, and children have been slaughtered or kidnapped.

Yes, Christian communities have also suffered. Churches have been burned, and innocent Christians have lost their lives. But the truth remains that this is not a religiously motivated war—it is a lawless situation where both Muslims and Christians are victims. It is unfair and misleading to paint it as a one-sided persecution.

Religious leaders hold immense influence over their followers. Their words can inspire peace or ignite violence. At a time when Nigeria is already deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines, leaders—whether Christian or Muslim—must be careful with their rhetoric. They should be at the forefront of fostering unity, not fanning the flames of hatred.

Imagine if this bishop had used his platform differently. Instead of reinforcing dangerous misconceptions, what if he had called for interfaith collaboration to address the crisis? What if he had acknowledged that Muslims and Christians are both suffering and that their leaders must work together to demand better security policies from the government? That would have been a more responsible and impactful approach.

The West has always had a problematic view of religious conflicts in Africa. There is a long history of portraying Muslims as aggressors and Christians as victims. This narrative is not just inaccurate but also harmful because it influences international policies, aid distribution, and even intervention strategies. When a Nigerian religious leader reinforces this falsehood, it does more harm than good.

It’s time for Nigerians to reclaim their narrative and tell their stories with unvarnished accuracy. The world must be disabused of the false notion that banditry is a sectarian war; instead, it should know that this scourge imperils all Nigerians, regardless of faith. Only our unity can vanquish this menace, not division.

To our religious leaders, I pose a solemn challenge: wield your profound influence to unite, not divide. Your words can heal or harm; choose to be a balm to the soul, not a catalyst for chaos. Now is the time to harness your platforms for peace, tolerance, and mutual respect.

To policymakers: Focussing on meaningful solutions requires moving beyond sloganeering. It’s time to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture, to provide economic opportunities that lift people out of the poverty that often incubates banditry, and to ensure that justice is served to all victims, regardless of their creed or faith. Anything less would be a betrayal of the public trust.

Fellow Nigerians, it’s time to cultivate a healthy dose of skepticism towards the information we consume. Let’s not be swayed by the toxic propaganda that seeks to manipulate us into harbouring hatred towards our neighbours. The brutal truth is that bandits don’t discriminate based on creed when they perpetrate their heinous crimes; their bullets and blades are indiscriminate. Our collective enemy is insecurity, not each other.

In this moment of heightened vulnerability, we must resist the temptation to view every issue through the distorted prism of religion. Nigeria has bled enough from the wounds of division and strife. Now is the time to seek truth, not to succumb to the forces of division and discord.

