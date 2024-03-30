Truth Alliance exposes Boko-Haram’s deception, manipulation

The newly formed Alliance of civil society groups who work to expose the truth behind the tactics of violent extremist groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP, have spoken about the utter disregard for human life and respect for the Islamic faith both Boko Haram and ISWAP have in response to recent atrocities.

Intended as a wakeup call to all those engaged in the fight to defeat violent and extremist groups in Nigeria and beyond, the Truth Alliance are exposing the truth behind recent kidnappings describing them as “very destructive to the fabric of our once peaceful society” after describing violent extremist groups as “morally bankrupt” for lying to the people of Nigeria who continue to suffer every day from their acts of violence that leaves a trail of destruction and death.

Ahmad Mustapha, a member of the Truth Alliance said, “violent extremist groups always conveniently find ways to hide the truth about what they do. They are always out to harm innocent people, they lie, the cheat and they commit all sorts of crimes against every member of the society. They claim to represent Islam, but the truth is far from that.”

Commenting on the death of innocent Muslim worshippers after a recent suicide bombing in Northeast of Nigeria, some members of the Truth Alliance described the killings as having no part in Islam, revealing instead their “utter disregard for those who choose to worship during the Holiest month of the year.”