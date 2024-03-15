TrustAfrica, UAF Africa Unveil Pan-African Philanthropies Brand

A leading Pan-African Foundation, TrustAfrica and the Urgent Action Fund – Africa have unveiled the Harambee-Ubuntu Pan-African and Feminist Philanthropies Brand.

The unveiling of the new brand was announced in a communique on Friday in Dakar, Senegal by TrustAfrica and Urgent Action Fund – Africa.

The Communique reads, “We are proud to announce a significant development in the Pan-African and Feminist Philanthropies Initiative emanating from our recent collaborative strategising meeting in Kenya in March 2024.

“We have always aspired to have an African name that reclaims the internationalist and intersectional

agenda of Pan-Africanism and feminism in philanthropy. After careful deliberations, we have branded

our Pan-African and Feminist Philanthropies initiative ‘Harambee-Ubuntu Pan-African and Feminist

Philanthropies’.”

The two parties explained the choice of ‘Harambee’, noting that it signified pulling together, collaborating, and collectively working towards a common goal, while ‘Ubuntu’ represents the philosophy of interconnectedness, unity, and

shared humanity.

“This name change affirms the rich history of African giving – rooted in solidarity, mutuality and collective humanity that have been ignored and internationally silenced,” the communique added.

It said both parties would focus on constituency-building approaches and transformative partnership strategies, as well as deepening collaboration by adopting a vibrant and recognisable logo that positions this work beyond the African continent.

“We will continue to envision an ecosystem of philanthropies grounded in pan-African and feminist

values and principles, with shared infrastructure and mechanisms that connect and strengthen social

movements, activists and communities by moving money and other resources in service of their efforts

to advance justice and equity,” it stated.

The Harambee-Ubuntu Pan-African and Feminist Philanthropies stem from a deep partnership between

Urgent Action Fund–Africa, a feminist, pan-African, rapid response Fund committed to transforming

power relations through resourcing African feminists and womn’s human rights defenders and their

formations, and TrustAfrica, a Pan-African foundation that seeks to strengthen African agency and

initiatives that address the pressing challenges confronting the continent.