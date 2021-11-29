Trust in governance, pre-requisite for economic growth – ICAN President

Mrs Comfort Eyitayo, President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), says that trust in governance remains a prerequisite for economic growth and development of the country.

She said this in Abuja during a reception organised in her honour by ICAN Abuja and District Society, ahead of the institute’s 51st Annual Accountants’ Conference.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual conference, scheduled to hold from Nov. 29 to Dec 3, has as theme; “Trust in Governance”.

According to her, the purpose of the conference is to hold conversations that would enhance the accounting profession and reposition professionals for greater impact in the society.

Eyitayo added that the theme of this year’s conference was borne out of the need to bridge the trust gap between the government, governed, enterprises and clients.

“This is the time we meet annually for accountants and particularly this year, we are interrogating a very important theme, which is trust in governance.

“We have so many topics that are germane to emerging issues in our national economy that everybody will be interested in and for us to jointly form decisions, find a way out of these challenges and also provide solutions for our economy.

“At the end of the conference, we should be looking out for a well- thought of solution to Nigeria’s problem, a well-thought of solution to the distrust between the government, not just government alone, but other enterprises, and corporations.

“We are taking it as trust in governance and not just trust in government, all leaders, in every sector of the economy, there must be trust between leaders and those that are led for there to be symbiotic relationship between the two so that we can move forward,” she said.

Dr Abdulrasheed Balogun, Chairman, ICAN Abuja and District Society, said that the theme of the conference was apt as it would assist in ensuring accountability between leaders and the citizens.

“This conference is an avenue for us to come together, network, relate and interact with all ICAN members.

“The theme of the conference is trust in governance, it is a theme that will explain the concept of trust in governance and the need for leaders to be held accountable.

“The need for leaders to be transparent and the need for leaders to display attitude that will guarantee the trust of the society and the citizens.

“At the end, the outcome will support and promote economic growth and development and it will tell us how our leaders can get involved in transparent governance.

“It will assist in promoting accountability, probity and it will assist in giving our leaders the road map to ensure that the country is managed effectively with a productive outcome,” he said.(NAN)

