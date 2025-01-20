Trump’s ascendancy ‘ll restore global peace, stability – Okei-Odumakin

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Centre For Change, says new U.S. President Donald Trump will restore stability in troubled global regions by curbing terrorist groups’ activities and reining in their sponsors.

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Centre For Change, says new U.S. President Donald Trump will restore stability in troubled global regions by curbing terrorist groups’ activities and reining in their sponsors.

Okei-Odumakin made this known in a statement titled: “America’s Baton Change and the World,” on Monday in Lagos.

The human rights activist stated that as the international community applauded former President Joe Biden’s diplomacy in the Middle East, Trump’s ascendancy had equally sent positive signals.

She added that the signals would definitely expand the peace process in the troubled region.

Okei-Odumakin noted that the development was seen as a significant boost to the region’s peace process, which had been a major concern for global leaders.

According to her, Trump’s administration is anticipated to produce an acceptable deal to the global community, particularly with regards to the ongoing negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme.

Okei-Odumakin further said that the breakthrough was expected to have far-reaching implications for regional security and global politics.

On immigration, Okei-Odumakin said that Trump’s stance on immigration, though controversial, may not be as severe as perceived in Africa and other developing regions.

“His emphasis on securing the country, which borders on illegal immigration, is seen as a necessary measure to safeguard national security.

“No serious government anywhere can condone illegal immigration and thereby compromise its national security,” she said.

On global economy, Okei-Odumakin suggested that Trump’s pre-pandemic tax cuts, which strengthened the American economy should be re-enacted to benefit the greatest number of ordinary citizens.

The activist commended former President Joe Biden’s administration for its efforts to promote peace in the Middle East, particularly the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

She said Biden’s legacy included the Israel-Hamas peace deal, which she said was similar to former President Jimmy Carter’s brokered historic Camp David Accord between Israel and Egypt.

Okei-Odumakin emphasised that diplomatic efforts was crucial in resolving conflicts and promoting peace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Trump was in 2017 elected as the 45th President of the U.S. in his first tenure, but lost re-election bid to Biden in 2020.

He however won the 2024 presidential elections four years after, and was sworn in as the 47th President for a second term on Monday.(NAN)