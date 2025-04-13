Trump’s Advisor meets Tinubu in Paris – Presidency releases highlights





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received a State Department representative from President Donald J. Trump’s administration, Mr. Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor for Africa, on Thursday in Paris.

A statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Tinubu, (Information & Strategy) on Saturday revealed that the meeting focused on developing a strategic economic and security partnership between Nigeria, Africa, and the United States anchored on mutual respect, prosperity, and regional stability.

According to Onanuga, the US State Department rep conveyed President Trump’s strong interest in deepening direct engagement with Nigeria as a cornerstone of US relations with Africa. The US wanted to work closely with President Tinubu to expand American investment in Nigeria and Africa, support energy and infrastructure development, and align trade and job creation efforts.

Both sides discussed actionable support and shared their perspectives on regional peace, particularly in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and across the Sahel.

President Trump’s advisor recognised Nigeria’s regional and continental leadership and supported President Tinubu’s interventions to stabilise key African regions.

President Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to build productive alliances with the United States, centred on transparency, opportunity, mutual respect and outcomes that strengthen Africa’s place in the global economy.