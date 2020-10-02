Trump, wife test positive to COVID-19, go into quarantine

Share the news













U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, have gone into quarantine after testing positive to COVID-19.

Trump broke the news himself on Twitter on Thursday night.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS (First Lady of the United States), and I tested positive for COVID-19.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”, he tweeted.

At 74, the president is in the high-risk group, and the news comes after Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides, tested positive for coronavirus.

Reports say Hicks, 34, travelled with Trump aboard Air Force One to Tuesday’s presidential debate in Ohio.

In a statement, the president’s doctor, Sean Conley, said both he and the First Lady were fine at “this time”.

Conley said they planned to remain at home within the White House during their recovery.

“Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.

“And I will keep you updated on any future developments,” he said.

The president had said earlier in the day that he would go into isolation after Hicks was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

This development is coming a month before the Nov. 3 election, with Trump’s handling of the pandemic a major issue in the run-up to the polls.

Related