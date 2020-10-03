COVID-19: Trump tweets video, says ‘I think I am doing well,’ moves to hospital

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
US President Donald Trump tweeted the video above before he was moved by Marine One helicopter to the Walter Read Military Hospital.
The President had several hours earlier confirmed in a tweet that he and the First Lady had tested positive for COVID-19.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
Leave a Reply