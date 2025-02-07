Trump to cut U.S. aid agency employees to under 300 – Reports

The workforce of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will be slashed to just a few hundred employees from the weekend onwards, U.S. media reported on Thursday.

The Trump administration plans to reduce the agency’s staff from more than 10,000 employees worldwide to around 290, the New York Times reported, citing three sources familiar with the plans.

National Public Radio (NPR) reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been presented with a list of some 600 employees considered essential worldwide, but ultimately exempted fewer than 300 from the staff cuts.

U.S. President Donald Trump had already frozen the agency’s funds in January pending an internal review, impacting a vast array of initiatives around the globe.

USAID is one of the largest aid agencies in the world and is responsible for doling out much of the U.S. government’s humanitarian assistance to developing countries and countries in crisis.

Trump has repeatedly claimed it is run by “radical lunatics” seeking to hinder his America First foreign policy agenda.

This week, the U.S. government announced that it would place a large proportion of its employees on leave from Friday night.

All “direct-hire personnel” working anywhere in the world for the agency will be put on “administrative leave,” with the exception of employees in critical positions, a statement on USAID’s website reads.

Those affected by the exemptions will be informed one day in advance, said the agency, which is under the acting leadership of Rubio.

Around 10,000 people work for the agency, two-thirds of them outside the U.S.

Last year, the agency oversaw roughly 50 billion dollars in development aid projects.

According to the New York Times, the remaining staff will primarily focus on health and humanitarian aid. (dpa/NAN)