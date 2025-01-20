Trump to be sworn in as president of United States

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as president of the United States in Washington on Monday, returning to the White House for a second term four years after his initial re-election bid ended in defeat.

Trump, a Republican, will replace

outgoing President Joe Biden in the top U.S. political office at noon (1900 GMT), two and a half months after defeating outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential election.

Biden had defeated Trump in 2020, but stepped aside as the Democratic candidate mid-campaign in July amid intense concerns about his age and mental fitness.

Trump, who has long refused to acknowledge his defeat in the 2020 election, ultimately stayed away from Biden’s swearing-in ceremony in January 2021, breaking with tradition.

Earlier that month, Trump’s insistence that he won and that his “victory” was stolen from him led to the storming of the Capitol in Washington, the seat of the U.S. Congress, by his supporters.

Biden, on the other hand, is set to attend the ceremony as per tradition.

In the morning, Trump is scheduled to attend a service at St. John’s Church in Washington.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the Bidens are then set to receive the Trumps for tea at the White House.

The inauguration was originally meant to take place outside on the west side of the Capitol as usual, but was relocated indoors as Washington was experiencing stuck in sub-zero temperatures.

After taking the oath of office, Trump will deliver his inaugural speech as the 47th President of the United States of America. (dpa/NAN)