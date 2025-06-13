Trump tells Iran to make nuclear deal ‘before it is too late’

U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Iran to conclude an agreement with Washington on its controversial nuclear programme, amid a series of Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities

U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Iran to conclude an agreement with Washington on its controversial nuclear programme, amid a series of Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities and military leaders.

“There is still time to make this slaughter come to an end,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Friday.

“Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire,” Trump continued. “JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.”

Observers consider it unlikely that Iran’s leadership would opt for a diplomatic approach in light of the Israeli attacks.

Israeli media reported that Tehran had retaliated with an attack involving about 100 drones, all of which were shot down.

“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal,” Trump wrote.

“The U.S. makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come and they know how to use it,” Trump wrote. (dpa/NAN)(www.nannews.ng)