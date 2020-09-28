Trump seeks pre-debate drug test for `sleepy’ Biden

President Donald Trump has repeated his calls for “sleepy” Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee, to take a drug test before their upcoming debate.

This call is a continuation of Trump’s nasty line of attack on his opponent.

“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also,” Trump tweeted Sunday.

“His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???,” he added.