Trump says collision of plane, army helicopter could have been prevented

The collision of a plane and an army helicopter near the Reagan National Airport (DCA) near Washington could have been prevented, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time.

“ It is a CLEAR NIGHT; the lights on the plane were blazing, why the helicopter didn’t go up or down, or turn.

“Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane? This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented.

“NOT GOOD!!!’’ Trump wrote on Truth Social. (RIA/NAN)