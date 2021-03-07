Trump returning to New York for first time since leaving White House

Former President Donald Trump is returning to York on Sunday for the first time since leaving the White , the York Daily News has learned.

The #MAGA leader will jet back to the Big Apple and stay until Tuesday, said Saturday.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller refused to divulge the purpose of the -president’s visit.

“Sorry to be a broken record here, but I do not any additional information on this ,” he said.

Trump still maintains palatial home at Trump Tower in Manhattan although he changed official residence to Florida in 2019.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen mocked -boss, saying he was only returning to hometown a larger-than-life golden statue of him isn’t available.

“The human Donald must stand in and be put on display for the multitude of NYC followers desperate to rub the belly and pray at feet,” said Cohen, who is under arrest for paying hush money to two women who claim they had affairs with the former president.

It wasn’t clear if -first lady Melania Trump would accompany the -president.

The Trumps been mostly holed up at their Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach since leaving the White on January 20.

The beleaguered ex-president’s return to the five boroughs comes as several York prosecutors are ramping up investigation into his business dealings.

Both Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr and State Attorney General Letitia James are probing Trump and his namesake company over potential fraud.

Cohen, the ex-president’s former personal fixer, has sat down several times for interviews with prosecutors working on Vance’s Trump inquiry, which is criminal in nature.

Trump’s New York visit does not appear connected to either of the investigations. (tca/dpa/NAN)

