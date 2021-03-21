Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells Fox News

March 21, 2021



Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to launch his own social media platform in two to three months, one his senior advisers told Fox News Sunday.

Trump was from Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites after the Jan. 6 attack the Capitol.

Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told the network Trump would re-enter the social media space with a new platform his own would “completely redefine the game.”

Miller provided no further details and no comment was immediately available from officials with the Trump Organisation.

Twitter last week said it would seek public input when and how it should ban world leaders, saying it was reviewing policy and whether the leaders should be held to the same rules as other users.

Twitter, Facebook and others have been under scrutiny for the way they handle politicians and government officials after their ban Trump for inciting violence.

Facebook, which indefinitely Trump in January, has asked its independent oversight board to decide whether the ban should stand. (Reuters/NAN)

