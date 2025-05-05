Trump plans 100% tariff on foreign films

U.S. President Donald Trump says he would introduce 100 per cent tariffs on films produced abroad and imported into the U.S, amid a broader protectionist push.

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast deat

h,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform, claiming that foreign countries were offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States.

“Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., is being devastated.”

“This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat,” Trump continued.

“I am authorising the Department of Commerce, the United States Trade Representative, to begin the process of instituting a 100 per cent Tariff on all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands.

We want movies made in America, Again.

It is unclear how such tariffs would be applied, nor how it would reduce costs for Hollywood studios.

Location shooting for Hollywood films has increasingly moved to locations outside the U.S. due to lower production costs and tax incentives found abroad.

In 2024, California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a huge investment which would allow California to outpace other states offering tax credits, luring more entertainment industry projects back to the Golden State.”

Since assuming office in January, Trump has pursued an aggressive trade policy, imposing high import tariffs with the stated aim of bringing production back to the United States.

Trump’s tariffs are driving people worldwide to rethink their relations with Washington.(dpa/NAN)