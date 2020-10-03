Trump moved to military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” she said in a statement.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Trump was moved to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, by a Marine One helicopter Friday evening, as monitored on CNN.

Trump has a mild fever, according to a source familiar with the matter. White House doctor Sean P. Conley wrote in a memo that he is “fatigued but in good spirits.”