Trump leaves the White House for final time as president

Donald Trump left the White House for his final time as U.S. president on Wednesday, taking the Marine One helicopter from the lawn outside the building heading towards Joint Base Andrews.

Trump did not say anything on his departure to awaiting reporters.

He will take a flight on Air Force One from the base in Maryland to Florida, where he will spend the final hour of his presidency.

The president will not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden at noon (1700 GMT), breaking with tradition.