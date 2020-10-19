Trump given permission to build another golf course in Scotland

The new 18-hole course is to be named after Trump’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who hailed from a Scottish island.

It is to be built on the US president’s estate in Balmedie near Aberdeen, which already has one golf course.

The decision to go ahead with the new course follows long battles with local conservationists over the resort on the North Sea coast.

Critics fear for the dunes and the loss of publicly-accessible land.

Trump has also fought with the Scottish regional government to prevent the building of an offshore wind farm near the resort, complaining the turbines spoilt the view from his golf resort.

He lost the lawsuit.(dpa/NAN)