Trump further lowers cap for refugee admissions into U.S to 15,000

President Donald Trump has cut the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. to historic low of 15,000 in the current fiscal year.

The figure includes 6,000 unused places from the previous financial year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Trump said in a statement distributed by the White House in the early hours of Wednesday.

The policy caps the number of refugees who can be admitted from Iraq at 4,000 and the number admitted from El Salvador, Guatemala or Honduras at 1,000.

The remaining 10,000 spots are for people who fear persecution for their religious beliefs or political activities or who are referred to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Programme.