Trump declares Biden’s pardons for committee ‘Void’

By
Favour Lashem
-
0
8
CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JUNE 27: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump stands on stage after being introduced during the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women's Lilac Luncheon on June 27, 2023 in Concord, New Hampshire. Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also holding a campaign event in New Hampshire today. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

U.S. President,  Donald Trump on Monday challenged the legality of  Joe Biden’s preemptive pardons for members of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest.

 U.S. President,  Donald Trump on Monday challenged the legality of  Joe Biden’s preemptive pardons for members of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest.

Trump claimed the ex-president knew nothing about it and never signed the papers.

“The ‘pardons’ that Biden gave to the committee , and many others, are hereby declared void, vacant and of no further force or effect, because they were done by Autopen,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump claimed that Biden “knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime.’’

He further vowed an investigation at the highest level for the people “probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of Biden.’’

On Jan. 6, 2021, pro-Trump demonstrators breached the Capitol complex and delayed the certification of 2020 presidential election results in favour of Biden.

Hundreds were charged with riot-related crimes. Trump pardoned more than 1,500 defendants when he was reelected.

On his final day in office on Jan. 20, Biden issued preemptive pardons for members of the select committee to investigate the Jan.  6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Among other officials, Biden thought the committee might face revenge after he vacated the White House. (RIA Novosti/NAN)

Follow Us On WhatsApp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR