Trump considers preemptive pardons for close allies, family – Reports

As U.S. President Donald Trump’s time in office is ending, he is considering preemptively pardoning people close to him and even himself, media said on Thursday.

CNN reported earlier this week that Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other associates had approached him to seek pardons for fear they would be targeted by the next administration.

Giuliani denied this.

The pro-Democratic news network has now cited a source close to the White House, who said that some of Trump’s advisers thought it was fine for him to pardon his family members and close allies, even though they had not been charged with any crime.