Trump condemns horrible killings near Jewish museum in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump has condemned the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staff outside a Jewish museum in Washington on Wednesday evening, calling it a “horrible” act of anti-Semitism.

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Thursday.

“Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the United State.

“Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen!” the president said.

Metropolitan Police chief Pamela Smith said a man and a woman were killed.

She said a suspect was arrested and a weapon was recovered. (dpa/NAN)(www.nannews.ng)