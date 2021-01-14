Trump ban was right but sets dangerous precedent – Twitter chief

Twitter’s chief executive Jack Dorsey on Wednesday defended the platform’s decision to suspend U.S. President Donald Trump’s account indefinitely, but also said it sets a dangerous precedent.

Twitter banned the outgoing president in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob last week.

“I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here. After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter,” Dorsey wrote in a Twitter thread.