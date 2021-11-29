Trump attributes poor relations with Russia to internal political strife

Former U.S. president, Donald Trump, on Monday said smear campaign prevented him from engaging in good relations with Russia and achieving good results for both countries.

Trump made assertion in an with Fox News.

He recalled investigation led by Special Counsel, Robert Mueller, into Russian efforts to interfere in 2016 U.S. election.

Mueller thing, although it worked out good, but it took two and a half years and it made it very difficult to deal with certain countries, in particular Russia.

“You know, we could have done some great things with Russia. Very good for our country, also good for Russia,” he said.

Trump added that because the Mueller investigation accused him of conspiracy or coordination with Russia as a means to influence results of 2016 election, he could not build a strong relationship with country.

“You couldn’t do that, because they would have said: ‘oh, he loves Russia. These people are sick,’” Trump said.

Trump also continued to advertise his photobook titled, “Our Together” which will be released on Dec. 7 and includes over 300 captioned photos celebrating his time as U.S. president

.

He criticised current U.S. President Joe Biden’s tactics when withdrawing from Afghanistan and noted what he would have done it differently if he was re-elected. (Sputnik/NAN)

