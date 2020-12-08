Trump asked Pennsylvania for help in revising election results – Reports

U.S. President Donald Trump called the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives twice asking for assistance in revising his election loss in the state, media reported.

According to The Washington Post, the office of House Speaker Bryan Cutler confirmed these calls.

Pennsylvania is the third state after Georgia and Michigan, where Trump directly attempted to overturn the election results, the outlet noted.

Cutler reportedly told Trump that the state’s legislative authorities were not authorised to change the composition of the Electoral College selected by voting.