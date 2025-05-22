Trump administration violates court order, U.S. judge says

A U.S. federal judge on Thursday ruled that the administration of President Donald Trump has violated an earlier court order by attempting to deport migrants to South Sudan.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy said at a hearing that the administration had violated a preliminary injunction he issued in April.

The preliminary injunction had barred officials from deporting people to countries other than their own without first giving them sufficient time to object.

Murphy said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security notified seven migrants earlier on Monday night that they could be deported to South Sudan, less than 24 hours before they were loaded onto a plane, which was plainly insufficient notice.

The department’s actions in this case are unquestionably violative of this court’s order,” said the judge, who is yet to announce what he plans to do about the apparent violation.

Murphy said officials who were involved in the illegal deportation should be on notice that they risk criminal contempt.

In a statement issued after Murphy’s finding on Wednesday, the White House accused Murphy of being “activist judges” who are advocating the release of dangerous criminals.

Murphy’s finding delivered one of the most forceful rebukes yet to the Trump administration since he returned to office in January.

Trump vowed to crack down on illegal immigration and announced sweeping deportation plans since taking office.

However, many of his efforts have been blocked by the courts.(Xinhua/NAN)(www.nannews.ng)