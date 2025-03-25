True Life Happenings: Just for the Lessons, By Mairo Muhammad Mudi

Life has a way of teaching us lessons—sometimes gently, sometimes painfully. Some stories remind us of faith, others of patience, and some of the inevitable consequences of our actions. Today, I bring you three real-life accounts that offer deep reflections on faith, perseverance, and karma.

Astaghfirullah: A Story That Touches the Heart

Khairat was a quiet, dutiful wife, daughter-in-law, and sister-in-law. She had been married for nine years, and in all that time, she never caused trouble. Yet, one thing puzzled those around her—she was always murmuring to herself. While some found it strange, no one considered her mentally unstable. Over time, they simply accepted it as her nature.

During the birth of her third child, she was taken to the hospital. After a successful delivery, her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law gathered around to congratulate her. That was when Khairat chose to share a long-kept secret.

“Umma, I know you all must have wondered why I always murmur when I’m alone,” she said. “I assure you, I am not mentally disturbed, nor am I possessed.”

Her mother-in-law nodded. “I understand, my daughter, but I’ve always been curious.”

With a serene smile, Khairat responded, “I am always reciting Astaghfirullah. I learned this from my mother. She always told me that when life is good, say Astaghfirullah, and when it is hard, say Astaghfirullah even more. It is a shield.”

The room fell silent. No one had expected this response. A few minutes later, she asked to see her husband. But before long, her mother-in-law came out of the room, tears streaming down her face—Khairat had passed away.

What happened next was nothing short of astonishing. When her body was prepared for burial, her face carried a peaceful smile, as though she were merely sleeping. Those in the room reported an overwhelming fragrance of perfume. Even more shocking, every grave dug for her filled with water. Eventually, she was buried in one of these graves, and the scent of perfume lingered over her final resting place.

This story, shared by Khairat’s sister-in-law, is a powerful reminder of the blessings that come from constant repentance (istighfar). May we all be guided to remember Allah in every moment.

Be Careful What You Wish for Others

The second story revolves around patience in the face of provocation. It highlights the unpredictable nature of karma and the consequences of our words and actions.

Samira, a young woman, became the target of relentless verbal abuse from Aishatu Kabir, a woman who called her out of nowhere and showered her with insults and threats. Despite this, Samira remained calm. She did not retaliate but instead placed her trust in God and the prayers of her parents.

Later, Samira shared her experience on social media, revealing how her tormentor had used deception, impersonation, and fraud to get her way. However, in an ironic twist of fate, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Aishatu Kabir, her husband, and their accomplices for a staggering N197 million fraud case.

Their crimes included impersonating the First Lady of Katsina State, Fatima Dikko Radda, and defrauding individuals through various schemes. The courts remanded them in custody after finding overwhelming evidence of their guilt.

This case serves as a strong reminder: No matter how long injustice prevails, the scales of accountability eventually balance. The saying is true—What you sow, you shall reap. And a life of disgrace and humiliation she wished Samira has become her fate.

Lessons from Asake’s Family Saga

Parental Responsibility Shapes Future Relationships

The foundation of any parent-child relationship is built during the formative years. If a parent is absent or fails to provide emotional and financial support, the child may grow up with unresolved resentment. Asake’s situation highlights how estrangement can stem from past neglect, and by the time success arrives, reconciliation may not be as simple as outsiders assume.

Success Magnifies Family Expectations

In Nigerian and African societies, a successful child is often seen as a source of financial stability for their entire family. However, this expectation can become overwhelming, especially when the relationship was strained before fame and wealth. Asake’s frustration suggests he may feel like his father is seeking benefits without acknowledging past actions. This reflects a larger issue where some parents feel entitled to their child’s wealth without acknowledging their role—or absence—in shaping that success.

The Narrative of “Abandonment” Is Not Always One-Sided

Many people quickly labeled Asake as a neglectful son, but the situation is likely more complex. Sometimes, what is seen as “abandonment” is actually a response to unresolved wounds. While society expects children to care for their parents unconditionally, it is important to acknowledge that not all parent-child relationships are built on love and sacrifice.

Social Media Can Escalate Private Family Disputes

Family conflicts have existed for generations, but the internet has changed how they unfold. Once a private matter, Asake’s dispute with his father became a public spectacle, with strangers forming opinions based on limited information. This highlights the dangers of airing personal grievances online, where narratives can be twisted, and lasting reputational damage can occur.

Forgiveness and Reconciliation Are Personal Journeys

Despite past grievances, reconciliation is always an option. Reports that Asake is considering buying a house for his father suggest that, despite the bitterness, he may still want to support him. However, every individual must decide whether to mend broken relationships based on personal healing, not societal pressure.

Final Thought

Family disputes are rarely straightforward. While societal norms dictate that children should always honour and support their parents, real-life situations often blur these moral expectations. Asake’s story serves as a reminder that every family has its own complexities, and judgment should be reserved until all sides of the story are known.

Life never forgets.

Until next time, stay thoughtful, stay reflective.

