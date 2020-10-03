Truck rams into bus in Anambra, kills 1

An unidentified pedestrian was confirmed dead in Friday’s accident involving a truck and a bus on the Asaba – Onitsha Expressway, Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

He said the accident ocurred at about 6 p.m., adding that it was caused by brake failure and resultant loss of control.

The FRSC boss said that one person died in the mishap, while six male adults sustained injuries.

“The crash involved a brown Mack Truck, with registration number: XX837JJD, and a yellow Daihatsu Hijet bus with no registration number.

“According to eyewitness account, the brake of the truck failed and the driver lost control of the truck.

“It rammed into a bus, which landed into the nearby drain where it fatally hit and killed a pedestrian.

“Four passengers in the bus also sustained some degree of injuries.

“The victims were taken to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, by FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Outpost and the body of the dead was deposited at the hospital mogue” he said.

Kumapayi said that the driver of the truck had been handed over to the police for further investigation.

While condoling with the family of the dead, he advised motorists to always inspect their vehicles before embarking on any trips.

He also urged them to take their routine vehicle maintenance seriously to avoid road mishaps.(NAN)