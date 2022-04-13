Truck pusher docked for allegedly stealing N150,000, other items

By Patience Yakubu

A 25-year-old truck pusher, Usman Rabiu, was on Wednesday docked in a Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N150,000, two cell phones and tricycle tyre.

The police charged Rabiu, who lives in Abakpa, Ungwan Rimi Kaduna, is charge with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at Ungwan Sarki, Malali Kaduna on April 2.

Leo said the defendant stole two cell phones worth N80,000, a tricycle spare tyre and N150,000 cash from a tricycle parked on the side of the road, property of the complainant, Shehu Yusuf.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 271 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until June 14 for hearing. (NAN)

