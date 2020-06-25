Truck kills pedestrian in Onitsha

Share the news













The Anambra State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Andrew Kumapayi, on Thursday, confirmed the death of a middle-aged woman crushed by a truck while trying to cross the highway along Onitsha-Awka expressway.

Kumapayi said in Awka that the driver lost control of the truck while trying to avoid pedestrians crossing the highway.

The sector commander said the accident occurred at about 9.46 a.m.

“The road traffic accident involved a green coloured DAF truck with registration number USL860ZC.

“The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid pedestrians crossing the expressway, but unfortunately ran over a middle aged woman who eventually lost her life while crossing the expressway.

“The corpse was deposited at Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, while the vehicle was handed over to the Nigerian Police Force at Okpoko Police Station, for further investigation, “he said.

The sector commander condoled with the family of the deceased and warned drivers to shun every form of dangerous driving, while tolerating other road users.

He also advised those crossing highways to always make use of the pedestrians bridge where available.(NAN)

