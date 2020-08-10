Truck kills 2 undergraduates in Ekiti



The police on Monday confirmed the death of two undergraduates after a truck allegedly on top speed hit them in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti.

ASP Sunday Abutu, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident.

Abutu, who said that the truck driver had been arrested, added that the corpses of the victims had been deposited in a morgue.

” It is sad and unfortunate that two young men can be killed due to avoidable accident.

” Preliminary investigation reveals that it is a case of collision.



”We appeal to motorists and other road users to always exercise restraint on roads,” he said.

The victims, Ojo Hezekiah Abidemi, 25, and Ojo Ayomide,21, were said to be pursuing degree programmes at the State College of Education, Ikere Ekiti, in affiliation with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.



According to an eye witness, the victims were planning to travel to Akure, the Ondo capital, to see their parents when the accident occurred late on Sunday.





The witness said security agents had prevented some irate youths from setting the truck ablaze.

“The two students were on a motorcycle going to board a vehicle to Akure when they collided with the truck leading to their death,” the witness said. (NAN)