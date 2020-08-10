Truck kills 2 undergraduates in Ekiti


The police on Monday confirmed the death of two undergraduates after a truck allegedly on top speed hit them in Ikere , Ikere Local Government Area of .

ASP Sunday Abutu, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident.

Abutu, who said that the truck driver had been arrested, added that the corpses of the had been deposited in a morgue.

” It is sad and unfortunate that two young men can be killed due to avoidable .

” Preliminary reveals that it is a case of collision.

”We appeal to motorists and other road users to always exercise restraint on roads,” he said.

The , Ojo Hezekiah Abidemi, 25, and Ojo Ayomide,21, were said to be pursuing degree programmes at the State College of , Ikere , in affiliation with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

According to an eye witness, the were planning to travel to Akure, the Ondo capital, to see their parents when the occurred late on Sunday.

The witness said security agents had prevented some irate from setting the truck ablaze.

“The two were on a motorcycle going to board a vehicle to Akure when they collided with the truck leading to their death,” the witness said. (NAN)

