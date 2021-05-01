Truck kills 2, injures 8 in Imo market accident

A fatal accident at Nkwo Mmiri Market in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo Saturday claimed two lives and injured no fewer than eight persons.

The Police Public Relations (PPRO) SP Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed this to the News of Nigeria in Owerri.

According to Ikeokwu, a MACK truck ladden with chippings and driven by one Kingsley Okwudili Ebonyi to Orlu in Imo rammed into two vehicles, a bus and a tricycle, when its brakes failed.

He said that all three vehicles fell into the nearby river while the contents of the upended truck poured people nearby.

He said that out of the 10 rescued persons, two confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital while the was taken into custody.

“A MACK truck loaded with chippings, driven by one Kingsley Okwudili coming Ebonyi state to Orlu, getting to Nkwo Mmiri market, ran into two vehicles by 12:00 noon as a result of break failure.

“The impact pushed the truck and the other two vehicles into a stream nearby.

“Sequel to that, operatives of the Divisional Police Headquarters in Nwangele moved to the scene and rescued 10 affected persons

“On getting to the hospital two of the victims confirmed dead while eight others with various degrees of injury taken in for treatment.

“Meanwhile, the has been taken into custody as investigation has commenced,” the PPRO said. ()

