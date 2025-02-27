Truck driver docked for allegedly damaging N3.2m transformer

A 35-year-old truck driver, David Ofort, on Thursday appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging an electricity transformer

By Raji Rasak

A 35-year-old truck driver, David Ofort, on Thursday appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging an electricity transformer valued at N3.2 million.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of unlawful breaking and stealing.

The prosecutor, DSP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan.16, at Sawmill along Badagry expressway, Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the defendant, a driver of a Blue Actros Truck with registration number LND 27 XX, drove the truck recklessly and damaged an electricity transformer valued at N3.2 million belonging to Eko Electricity Distribution Company’s (EKEDC).

He said that the offences contravened Sections 19 and 46 of the Road Traffic Law, Lagos State, 2012.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A. J. Aina, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties each in like sum.

Aina adjourned the case until March 18, for mention. (NAN)