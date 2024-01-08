Monday, January 8, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectTruck driver dies in collision on Lagos bridge
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Truck driver dies in collision on Lagos bridge

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
53

A truck driver died on Ojuelegba Bridge in Lagos on Monday when he got trapped in a multiple collision involving two other trucks.

His assistant escaped unscathed, however.

Permanent Secretary at the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made the announcement.

“A LASEMA Response Team encountered a multiple accident which involved three articulated trucks on Ojuelegba Bridge at 1.37 a.m., while returning from a recovery operation in Ijora axis of Lagos.

The accident involved two trucks laden with sand and a third one laden with chicken feed.

“The lead truck, laden with sand reportedly suffered mechanical error on motion, which resulted in a sudden halt of movement.

“The two other trucks, speeding from the rear rammed into the first truck trapping the deceased,’’ he stated.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that the corpse had been extricated and taken to a morgue.

“All affected vehicles have been recovered off the bridge to LASTMA office at Iponri, Surulere.

“The Ojuelegba Bridge has been re-opened for safe and easy vehicular movement,’’ he stated. (NAN) 

By Henry Oladele

Previous article
Crashes: FRSC advises drivers against alcohol consumption in new year
Next article
Lagos court remands man, 27, for alleged sexual assault of neighbour’s 8-year-old daughter
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.