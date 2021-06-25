Truck crushes secondary school student to death in Ogun 

An unidentified school was crushed to death on Friday in an accident a truck loaded with cement around Sabo junction in Ilaro, Yewa South local government area of .


Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesman, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of (NAN) in Abeokuta.


Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred around 1:12pm.


The TRACE spokesperson explained that the accident was by excessive speeding by the truck .


“According to eyewitness accounts, the Dangote truck was coming from Ibese and heading towards Owode-Idiroko when the unfortunate incident happened.


“The of the truck lost control due to brake failure and crushed the who was returning home from school.


“Some students trooped out in their numbers and set the Dangote truck on fire.


“They also insisted that Fire fighters should not put off the fire and instead vandalised their truck,” he said.


He said that the has deposited at the morgue of the General hospital, Ilaro. (NAN)

