Truck crushes motorcyclist to death on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps(TRACE) said that a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a truck on Monday opposite Deeper Life Camp on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

TRACE Mowe-Ibafo Divisional Commander, Ojuoro Olusola, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident, which occurred at 11 a.m., involved a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number WDE-415 VD, a white Daf truck marked XA 539-BBJ and a car.

According to him, a witness told TRACE officials that the car hit the motorcycle towards the side of the truck which unknowingly crushed the motorcyclist to death.

“The corpse of the motorcyclist has been taken to a nearby hospital morgue, in Mowe, Ogun, by the police,” he said.

Olusola said that the accident scene had been cleared off to ease the free flow of traffic.

He advised motorists and motorcyclists to always exercise patient on the road to avoid unnecessary loss of life. (NAN)