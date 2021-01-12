Truck crushes couple to death in Ogun 

Two persons suspected to be husband and wife were on Tuesday crushed to death in an accident involving a Toyota Camry car, Sino truck and a motorcycle around Odogbara, few metres from NNPC on the Sagamu-Ogijo road.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said that the accident which occurred at 7:40am was caused by speeding, reckless riding and break failure on the part of the motorcycle that has no registration number.