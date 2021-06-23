Truck crushes 3 to death in Ibadan

June 23, 2021 Favour Lashem



Three people were on Wednesday morning crushed to death by a truck loaded with Coca-Cola at the Total Garden area Ibadan, Oyo State.The News Agency (NAN) gathered that victims the accident were a commercial motorcyclist and his two passengers.A , Mr Joel Idowu, told NAN that the  fully-loaded truck killed the victims in front the Bovas Filling Station while the cyclist was trying to overtake the truck.Idowu said that some angry youths and motorcyclists at the scene attempted to set the truck ablaze.

 He said they were prevented by the who were shooting sporadically the air to scare them.However, normalcy had since returned to the area, as police personnel had towed the truck to their office, while remains the victims had been moved to the morgue.When contacted, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, confirmed the incident telephone interview with NAN.

Chukwurah said that five people were involved in the accident, with three confirmed dead, and two others injured.She attributed the likely cause of the accident to brake failure on the part of the truck.Chukwurah said that the injured persons were receiving treatment at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, while the dead had been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.(NAN)

