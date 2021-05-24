Truck crushes 3 on motorcycle to death in Ogun

Three persons on a motorcycle were crushed to death on Sunday night by a truck around Ago Oko .

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesman, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred 8pm.

The TRACE spokesman stated that the rider of the motorcycle trying to overtake the truck the right,  saying that the process, it collided with another speeding motorcycle which threw them under the truck.

“We gathered eyewitness that the motorcycle trying to overtake a Dangote truck the right, unfortunately another speeding bike collided with the victims’ bike the rear throwing them underneath moving truck on the fast lane,.

“The three of them on the motorcycle were crushed to death the process.

“A phone retrieved scene used to connect the of the deceased and the corpses were away by their family,” he said.

Akinbiyi, however, said that the truck was still the accident scene, saying that hoodlums used the opportunity to loot the truck after chasing away police and TRACE from the scene. (NAN)

