Truck carrying dynamite explodes in Akure, destroys church, houses

A truck loaded with dynamite on Saturday, exploded along Akure-Owo highway, destroying a school, church and some houses.

Though no life was lost in the incident, which occurred at about 1:00am, the severity of the blast, is reported to have cut the Akure-Owo expressway in two.

Undie Adie, the Commissioner of Police in the state, told newsmen at the scene of the incident that the truck was carrying dynamite for a quarry company.

Adie, who said that the consignment was duly escorted by personnel of the police Explosive Ordinance (EOD), added that the vehicle developed a fault and exploded on the road.

“The truck was coming from Lagos State to Edo State; unfortunately along the road, their vehicle developed a fault and the driver noticed it.

”In fact from the explanation of the escort commander, they had to try to move it away from where there were houses.

“When they parked and came out and noticed there was smoke coming out from the engine, the driver’s effort to put it off was not possible and fire broke out,” he said.

The commissioner said the police escort had to deploy the standard professional drill in handling the incident.

”We thank God that this area houses a church and school; fortunately the school, because of the closure, had no student.

“But we have commenced investigation and I have called the managing director of the company who was to receive the consignment,” he said.

Adie admonished residents of the area to stay far away from the scene of the incident to avoid unnecessary accidents.

He said that personnel of the EOD in the command had been on the ground since the incident occurred to cordon the area.

Also, speaking, Brig.-Gen. Zakari Abubakar, the Commander of 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, urged residents to remain calm, saying the security agencies were on top of the situation.

Mr Rotimi Adeleye, the State Commander of FRSC, said that men of the command had been deployed on the road to ensure order on the highway.

He said that an alternative road had been provided for motorists. NAN