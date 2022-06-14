Trouble as APC Yobe North candidate refuses to step aside for  Lawan

By Haruna Salami

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, again failed to clinch the All Progressives Congress (APC) Yobe North senatorial ticket as the winner of the ticket for the district, Bashir Sheriff Machina has vowed not to step down for the him (Lawan).

It could be recalled that Lawan contested for the presidential ticket of the APC, but lost while Machina contested the party’s senatorial ticket and the delegates overwhelmingly voted for him.

Following the defeat of Lawan at the just-concluded presidential primary, there have been moves to reclaim the Yobe North ticket for him.

Lawan has been representing the senatorial district since 2007 when he crossed over from the House of Representatives to the Red Chamber.

Machina said he is ready to slug it out with the candidates of other political parties at the February 25 elections.

In a letter he wrote to the National Chairman of APC, Machina said “As far as I’m concerned, I contested for the Yobe North senatorial ticket and I won the election. I was confirmed elected because there were other contestants but I was the one that was qualified. I happened to be unopposed.

“I am still the candidate; I have not withdrawn and I will not withdraw for anybody. I am being approached by some persons but I will not withdraw, Insha Allah,” Machina stated.

On his part, a party member loyal to Machina, Hussaini Mohammed Isa confirmed to Daily Trust that a lot of pressure was mounted on the candidate to hand over the APC senatorial ticket to Lawan.

But Lawan’s supporters said they want him to continue representing the senatorial district in the Red Chamber.

One of them, Saleh Mohammed maintained that Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan is so far the best performing senator ever produced by the zone.

